Left Menu

Aston Villa confirms agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:14 IST
Aston Villa confirms agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Villa has announced an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The English Premier League team said Saturday it has a transfer deal in place ''subject to the player completing a medical and finalizing personal terms.'' The 23-year-old Jamaica winger scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Leverkusen.

He played four-plus seasons with the German squad after joining from Genk in Belgium.

Bailey made his debut for Jamaica in June 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021