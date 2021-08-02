Left Menu

Rugby-Boks add three more to squad ahead of Lions decider

"This is Johan’s first senior national call-up and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do at this level after showing his class and consistency at the Bulls. "Dan was one of the unlucky players who didn’t get game time due to COVID-19 in our first few matches, so we are looking forward to having him back and giving him a chance to show us what he can do again." The Boks are also sweating on the fitness of scrum half Faf de Klerk, who limped out of the weekend win with a leg injury.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:56 IST
Rugby-Boks add three more to squad ahead of Lions decider
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa have added three more players to their squad ahead of the series decider versus the British & Irish Lions on Saturday and the start of the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Aug. 14. Wing Rosko Specman, loose-forward Dan du Preez and uncapped hooker Johan Grobbelaar are the latest additions after the Boks called on rookie scrum half Jaden Hendrikse and the experienced number eight Duane Vermeulen over the weekend.

They hope to have the latter available for the Lions clash in Cape Town on Saturday after he has spent the past two months out with an ankle injury. Du Preez has been brought in as cover for flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, who injured his shoulder early in the 27-9 second test win over the Lions this weekend.

"We have a tough Rugby Championship ahead after Saturday’s series decider against the British & Irish Lions and given the strict COVID-19 protocols we have to adhere to, we have decided to bring the players in sooner rather than later," coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby on Monday. "This is Johan’s first senior national call-up and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do at this level after showing his class and consistency at the Bulls.

"Dan was one of the unlucky players who didn’t get game time due to COVID-19 in our first few matches, so we are looking forward to having him back and giving him a chance to show us what he can do again." The Boks are also sweating on the fitness of scrum half Faf de Klerk, who limped out of the weekend win with a leg injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021