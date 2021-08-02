Rugby-Boks add three more to squad ahead of Lions decider

South Africa have added three more players to their squad ahead of the series decider versus the British & Irish Lions on Saturday and the start of the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Aug. 14. Wing Rosko Specman, loose-forward Dan du Preez and uncapped hooker Johan Grobbelaar are the latest additions after the Boks called on rookie scrum half Jaden Hendrikse and the experienced number eight Duane Vermeulen over the weekend.

They hope to have the latter available for the Lions clash in Cape Town on Saturday after he has spent the past two months out with an ankle injury. Du Preez has been brought in as cover for flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, who injured his shoulder early in the 27-9 second test win over the Lions this weekend.

"We have a tough Rugby Championship ahead after Saturday’s series decider against the British & Irish Lions and given the strict COVID-19 protocols we have to adhere to, we have decided to bring the players in sooner rather than later," coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby on Monday. "This is Johan’s first senior national call-up and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do at this level after showing his class and consistency at the Bulls.

"Dan was one of the unlucky players who didn’t get game time due to COVID-19 in our first few matches, so we are looking forward to having him back and giving him a chance to show us what he can do again." The Boks are also sweating on the fitness of scrum half Faf de Klerk, who limped out of the weekend win with a leg injury.

