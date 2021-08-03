Left Menu

England's T20 series vs Bangladesh postponed to March 2023

The teams are set for a five-test series also including matches at Lords, Headingley and the Oval before concluding with a match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Sept.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:31 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
England has postponed its six-match cricket tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September and October, until March 2023.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Although the statement gave no reason for the postponement, England media said COVID-19-related quarantine protocols were behind the rescheduling. It also added that it would give England players an opportunity to be drafted by teams in the lucrative Indian Premier League scheduled for around the same time.

England's top players are preparing for the first test against India at Trent Bridge which begins on Wednesday. The teams are set for a five-test series also including matches at Lord's, Headingley and the Oval before concluding with a match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Sept. 10.

