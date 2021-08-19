Golf-British Women's Open increases prize fund to $5.8 million

This week's AIG British Women’s Open at Carnoustie will be the most lucrative tournament in female golf with the prize fund increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million, organisers said on Wednesday. The winner will earn $870,000, with the runner-up taking $572,750. The largest prize fund in women's Major Championship golf will grow by a further $1.0 million next year.

The Women's Open runs from Thursday to Sunday, with the 2022 edition at Muirfield. "With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf," said Royal&Ancient chief executive Martin Slumbers in a statement.

"We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s Major Championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year. "We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game."

The U.S. Women's Open in June had a prize fund of $5.5 million. The men's British Open at Royal St George's in July had an $11.5 million pot, however, with the winner Collin Morikawa receiving more than $2.0 million.

