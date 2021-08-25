Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round 12 of the world championship, on Sunday. The race marks the start of the second half of the season: Lap distance: 7.004 km. Total distance: 308.052 km (44 laps)

2020 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. One minute 41.252. 2020 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: One minute 46.286 seconds. Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Mercedes 2018. Start time: 1300 GMT

BELGIUM The race will be the 54th Belgian Grand Prix at Spa. 10 of the last 19 have been won from pole position.

Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest, with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for about 70% of the time and will crest Eau Rouge at 300kph. They can reach 315kph at Blanchimont. Five current drivers have won at Spa: Kimi Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009), Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020), Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2013, 2018), Daniel Ricciardo (2014) and Charles Leclerc (2019).

Michael Schumacher won a record six times at Spa, including from 16th on the grid in a wet 1995 race. Safety cars have featured in the last five Belgian grands prix.

RACE WINS Hamilton has a record 99 career victories, of which 78 have been with Mercedes, from 277 starts. He has been on the podium 173 times.

Verstappen has won five races so far in 2021, to Hamilton's four and one each for Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 119, Williams 114 and Red Bull 70. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 101 career poles and has won 59 times from pole. He has had three poles so far in 2021.

Verstappen has been on pole five times this year, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in Azerbaijan and Monaco qualifying. Bottas was on pole in Portugal. CHAMPIONSHIP

Hamilton is eight points ahead of Verstappen. Mercedes lead Red Bull by 12 points. MILESTONE

Hamilton can become the first F1 driver to win 100 grands prix. McLaren's Ricciardo will be starting his 200th grand prix. The Australian made his F1 debut at the British Grand Prix in 2011.

Red Bull are celebrating their 50th race with Honda. Ferrari great Michael Schumacher made his Formula One debut at Spa 30 years ago, with Jordan. His son Mick will be racing for Ferrari-powered Haas on Sunday.

