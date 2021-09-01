Left Menu

Soccer-Barca sign De Jong from Sevilla on loan

De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances. Doubt had been cast on the deal as it had not been announced by either club before the midnight CET deadline, however LaLiga confirmed that they received the paperwork in time and did not grant any extension.

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Dutch forward Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer, the club said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2240705/agreement-with-sevilla-for-the-loan-of-luuk-de-jong?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=fcbarcelona&utm_campaign=282e7824-9cbb-4ab0-a64d-d55954c0faa2 on Wednesday. De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances.

Doubt had been cast on the deal as it had not been announced by either club before the midnight CET deadline, however LaLiga confirmed that they received the paperwork in time and did not grant any extension. The move capped a busy deadline day for Barca, who sanctioned the departures of Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur, Rey Manaj to Spezia, Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig and Antoine Griezmann on loan to Atletico Madrid.

Barca also announced they had registered Sergio Aguero after first teamers Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the following years of their deals.

