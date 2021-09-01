Left Menu

Griezmann makes shock Atletico Madrid return from Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico de Madrid after Rojiblancos and FC Barcelona reached an agreement on Wednesday over a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-09-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 08:05 IST
Griezmann makes shock Atletico Madrid return from Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann (Photo: Twitter/Atletico de Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico de Madrid after Rojiblancos and FC Barcelona reached an agreement on Wednesday over a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party. The Frenchman first joined Atleti ahead of the 2014/15 season and made his debut on August 10, 2014 during the Spanish Super Cup, which the club won. The Frenchman's first goal came just over a month later, in a Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

Griezmann is Atletico's club's all-time fifth top scorer with 133 goals in 257 matches. He also provided 50 assists. During his 257 Atleti matches, Griezmann won one Spanish Super Cup, one Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup. He also came in third in the 2018 Ballon d'Or - the same year he won the World Cup with France. Antoine Griezmann came to Camp Nou in the summer of 2019 from Atletico Madrid. As a Barca player, the Frenchman made 102 appearances, 74 in the league, 16 in the Champions League, 9 in the Copa del Rey and 3 in the Super Cup. Of those 102 matches, Griezmann started 89.

Griezmann scored 35 goals and created 16 assists for Barca winning the Copa del Rey in his two seasons with Barca. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021