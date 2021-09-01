Ice hockey-Canada beat US in OT to win women's world championship

Marie-Philip Poulin rattled home the winner in overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in Calgary on Tuesday to claim their first women's ice hockey world championship since 2012. Five-time defending champions the United States jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind a pair of goals by Alex Carpenter.

But Canada tightened up their defense and stepped up their offense in the second, pulling level at 2-2 on goals by Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray. A wild third period produced a flurry of penalties but no goals, leading to the three-on-three, sudden-death overtime.

Canada controlled the extra period, where Poulin took a feed from Jenner and rifled a shot that ricocheted off the bar before landing in the goal for the win, a score that was confirmed by replay. Canada's Blayre Turnbull injured herself amid the celebrations but then rejoined her teammates on the ice sitting up on a stretcher, a smile plastered on her face and a gold medal around her neck.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1 to claim bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)