Left Menu

American Matthew Hoppe transfers to Mallorca from Schalke

PTI | Mallorca | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:56 IST
American Matthew Hoppe transfers to Mallorca from Schalke
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Emerging American forward Matthew Hoppe is leaving relegated Schalke for Mallorca.

The German club, demoted to the second tier at the end of last season, said Tuesday it had agreed to a permanent transfer of the 20-year-old.

Hoppe, who is from Yorba Linda, California, played for the LA Galaxy Academy and signed with Schalke in July 2019.

He made his professional debut last Nov. 28 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He scored six goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances and on Jan. 9 became the first American with a hat trick in the Bundesliga, scoring his first three career goals against Hoffenheim.

He made his U.S. national team debut on July 15 against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and scored his first international goal 10 days later in the 83rd minute of a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica.

Hoppe played his first club match of the season Saturday, entering for the final 17 minutes against Düsseldorf. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021