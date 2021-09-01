American Matthew Hoppe transfers to Mallorca from Schalke

Emerging American forward Matthew Hoppe is leaving relegated Schalke for Mallorca.

The German club, demoted to the second tier at the end of last season, said Tuesday it had agreed to a permanent transfer of the 20-year-old.

Hoppe, who is from Yorba Linda, California, played for the LA Galaxy Academy and signed with Schalke in July 2019.

He made his professional debut last Nov. 28 against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He scored six goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances and on Jan. 9 became the first American with a hat trick in the Bundesliga, scoring his first three career goals against Hoffenheim.

He made his U.S. national team debut on July 15 against Martinique in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and scored his first international goal 10 days later in the 83rd minute of a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica.

Hoppe played his first club match of the season Saturday, entering for the final 17 minutes against Düsseldorf. AP KHS KHS

