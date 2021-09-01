Left Menu

Arsenal sign Tomiyasu as Bellerin moves to Real Betis on loan

Arsenal FC had a very busy transfer deadline day on Tuesday as the Premier League club signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna while loaning out Hector Bellerin to Real Betis.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-09-2021
Arsenal FC logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal FC had a very busy transfer deadline day on Tuesday as the Premier League club signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna while loaning out Hector Bellerin to Real Betis. Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined the north-London club from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract. The 22-year-old defender started his career in his homeland with Avispa Fukuoka, where he developed through their youth ranks before making 45 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2017.

In January 2018 Takehiro moved to Europe, signing for Belgian club Sint-Truiden, where he spent 18 months -- during which time he was voted as the club's player of the season for the 2018/19 campaign. His performances in Belgium earned Takehiro a move to Italy and he completed a move to Bologna in July 2019. During his time in Italy, Takehiro became a regular in Bologna's defence, making 63 appearances in his two seasons with the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, fullback Hector Bellerin left Arsenal to join LaLiga side Real Betis on loan for the 2021/22 season. Bellerin has been with Arsenal since July 2011 and has made 239 first-team appearances with the team. He has collected the winner medal of Emirates FA Cup three times and Community Shield twice. After Bellerin's departure, there will be an opportunity for Tomiyasu to earn minutes at right-back for the Gunners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

