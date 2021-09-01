Left Menu

Rugby-Son of Australia great Lynagh hoping to realise Wallabies dream

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:43 IST
Tom Lynagh, son of former Australia captain Michael, said he hopes his move to the Queensland Reds will help him fulfil his dream of playing for the Wallabies. The 17-year-old, a flyhalf like his World Cup-winning father, signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Reds in November. Born in Italy and raised in England, he is also eligible to play for both those countries. "I have always dreamt of playing for Australia," he told Australian media. "I might not get the opportunity but it's just about the dream and the Queensland Reds seem like a good place to help me reach that.

"I like the brand of rugby that's played down here, felt it was my style of play." Lynagh was previously at English side Harlequins and was part of the country's academy system before signing for the Brisbane club, while older brother Louis extended his stay in Twickenham.

Michael Lynagh, who played more than 100 games for Queensland and amassed 72 caps for the Wallabies, praised his son for making the "bold decision" to switch to Super Rugby. "We were sitting in the car and he said, 'I don't really want to play in that, I want to go to Australia'. It was a bit of a shock," he said.

"It was just what he wanted to do; he's lucky the Reds gave him the opportunity to do that and he's done nothing so far, so he knows it's now up to him. "We're pleased Tom's made this huge decision, a big, bold decision and hopefully he'll find his way and make his own stories."

