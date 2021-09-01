Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 considering options for Belgian GP ticket holders

"Formula One and the promoter are working through various options for ticket holders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment," a Formula One statement said. "We will provide further details as soon as possible as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula One." Jean Todt, president of the governing FIA, announced on Tuesday a review of the regulations governing when points can be awarded.

Formula One said on Wednesday it was looking into various options with the Belgian Grand Prix promoter after calls for fans to be refunded for last Sunday's farcical race. The rain-delayed race at Spa-Francorchamps ended after a couple of laps behind the safety car and without any overtaking allowed, with the podium celebration then held and half-points awarded.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said afterward that the fans, who had waited for many hours in the cold and wet, had been robbed of a race and should get their money back.

"We will provide further details as soon as possible as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula One." Jean Todt, president of the governing FIA, announced on Tuesday a review of the regulations governing when points can be awarded.

