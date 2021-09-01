HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three
Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 1722 HALEP CRUSHES KUCOVA Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round.
Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round. 1710 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS
Play was halted on the outside courts due to rain, with fifth seed Elina Svitolina leading Spain's Rebeka Masarova 6-2 5-5, while men's fifth seed Andrey Rublev was up 7-6 4-3 against Pedro Martinez. 1640 MUGURUZA TOO GOOD FOR PETKOVIC
Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza powered past Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round and claim a first career win over the German. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F). 1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER
Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to illness. "I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-Covid related viral illness. I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time," wrote Danilovic on social media.
Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium as a result. READ MORE:
