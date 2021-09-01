Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 1722 HALEP CRUSHES KUCOVA Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:58 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three
  • Country:
  • United States

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 1722 HALEP CRUSHES KUCOVA

Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round. 1710 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play was halted on the outside courts due to rain, with fifth seed Elina Svitolina leading Spain's Rebeka Masarova 6-2 5-5, while men's fifth seed Andrey Rublev was up 7-6 4-3 against Pedro Martinez. 1640 MUGURUZA TOO GOOD FOR PETKOVIC

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza powered past Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round and claim a first career win over the German. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F). 1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER

Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to illness. "I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-Covid related viral illness. I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time," wrote Danilovic on social media.

Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium as a result. READ MORE:

Osaka gets walkover into U.S. Open third round Osaka faces Danilovic test in U.S. Open second round, Stephens meets Gauff

Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam

No hearts from Djokovic as NY crowd shows love for underdog Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

Olympic champion Bencic cruises into U.S. Open second round Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021