Soccer-Ireland striker Long to miss Portugal game due to COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:22 IST
Ireland forward Shane Long will miss their World Cup qualifier against Portugal later on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the country's Football Association (FAI) said.
"Striker Shane Long has tested positive for COVID-19," the FAI said in a statement https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1433117699362541569?s=20 on Twitter. "The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal."
Ireland play Azerbaijan on Saturday and Serbia on Tuesday.
