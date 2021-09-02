Left Menu

Soccer-Xhaka tests positive for COVID-19 - Swiss FA

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated while his team mates went ahead with their friendly against Greece in Basel on Wednesday. The association said local health authorities had ordered no further measures for the team because the other players were all either vaccinated or had previously recovered from the virus but an unidentified staff member had to go into quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 01:06 IST
Soccer-Xhaka tests positive for COVID-19 - Swiss FA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated while his team mates went ahead with their friendly against Greece in Basel on Wednesday. "Xhaka was diagnosed with symptoms on the morning of the game and was immediately isolated in his room. A rapid test turned out negative, the subsequent PCR test, carried out to be on the safe side, produced a positive result in the evening," said a Swiss Football Association statement.

The Arsenal midfielder, 28, will do another PCR test on Thursday. The association said local health authorities had ordered no further measures for the team because the other players were all either vaccinated or had previously recovered from the virus but an unidentified staff member had to go into quarantine. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021