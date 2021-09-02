Left Menu

Soccer-Slovenia fight back to draw with Slovakia in World Cup qualifier

Slovenia salvaged a 1-1 draw with Slovakia thanks to a Peter Stojanovic goal just before the break in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday in which neither side created many chances. Croatia the group on goal difference with seven points followed by Russia also on seven.

Reuters | Ljubljana | Updated: 02-09-2021 02:20 IST
Slovenia salvaged a 1-1 draw with Slovakia thanks to a Peter Stojanovic goal just before the break in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday in which neither side created many chances. Slovakia struck in the 32nd minute when Vladimir Weiss swung in a cross from the flank and Robert Bozenik headed past Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The home side equalised 10 minutes later following a period of sustained pressure when Peter Stojanovic controlled Josip Ilicic's perfectly-weighted pass inside the penalty area and drove a shot into the goal. The visitors hit the woodwork twice but other than that neither side generated many attacking opportunities in the Group H match.

Slovenia next take on Malta who beat Cyprus 3-0 on Wednesday while the Slovaks face Croatia who drew 0-0 with Russia. Croatia the group on goal difference with seven points followed by Russia also on seven. Slovakia have six points and Slovenia four.

