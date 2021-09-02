Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Parul Parmar loses her first women's singles match

Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:04 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Parul Parmar loses her first women's singles match
Parul Parmar (SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Chang defeated Parul 21-8, 21-2 to complete the win in just 18 minutes. The Chinese shuttler dominated the proceedings as Parul failed to win even a single game on Thursday. She will compete with Germany's Katrin Seiber in her next match later on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. Meanwhile, shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics journey with wins.

Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes while Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021