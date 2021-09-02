Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Parul Parmar loses her first women's singles match
Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
- Country:
- Japan
Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Chang defeated Parul 21-8, 21-2 to complete the win in just 18 minutes. The Chinese shuttler dominated the proceedings as Parul failed to win even a single game on Thursday. She will compete with Germany's Katrin Seiber in her next match later on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. Meanwhile, shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics journey with wins.
Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes while Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
