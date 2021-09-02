Shooter Rahul Jakhar ends 5th in mixed 25m pistol at Paralympics

Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar signed off 5th in the P3 mixed 25m pistols SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Jakhar was eliminated at the end of the seventh series in the finals after qualifying second with a score of 576, which included 284 in precision and 292 in the rapid stage.

It is by far his best international performance.

Athletes in SH1 pistol competitions have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries.

The other Indian in the fray, Akash, could not qualify for the finals after ending 20th in the qualifications with a score of 551 (278 in precision and 273 in rapid).

The mixed event features both male and female shooters with the top eight qualifyings for the finals.

China's Xing Huang claimed the gold medal with a Paralympic record score of 27 in the finals. He also holds the world record score of 36 that he shot in 2018 in this event.

Poland's Szymon Sowinski claimed the silver with a 21, while Ukraine's Oleksii Denysiuk notched up the bronze after finishing at 20 in the finals.

India has so far claimed two medals in shooting.

The first was an unprecedented gold by Avani Lekhara in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 competition.

Singhraj Adana later picked up a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

