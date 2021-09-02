Left Menu

Kolkata to be Durand Cup venue for next five years

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:06 IST
Kolkata to be Durand Cup venue for next five years
  • Country:
  • India

Asia's oldest football tournament -- the Durand Cup --will be held in Kolkata for the next five years, Indian Army's Eastern Command chief Lt General KK Repswal said here on Thursday.

The 130th edition of the tournament, which is held under the aegis of Indian Armed Forces, will get underway in and around Kolkata from Sunday.

It is for the second successive time the city is hosting the meet after the premier tournament moved from its traditional base New Delhi in 2019.

''We are overwhelmed by the response Kolkata generated the last time so the committee has decided to hold the tournament here for next five years,'' Repswal who is also the chairman of Durand Cup, said during a pre-tournament media interaction at the Fort William here.

The tournament will see 16 teams, including five Indian Super League clubs, divided into four groups and the top two will make the quarters.

The only team from Kolkata -- Mohammedan Sporting -- which is also the first Indian winner of the Durand Cup, will face Indian Air Force to kick off the meet at the Saltlake Stadium at 4.15pm.

''We were in talks to include two Bangladeshi teams this year but due to the pandemic they pulled out. From next year we will hope to increase the number of teams,'' Repswal added.

GROUPS: Group A: Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club Group B: Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC Group C: Bengaluru Football Club, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters Football Club Group D: Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala, Hyderabad FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021