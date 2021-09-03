Tennis-Kerber sails through to set up battle of former champions

Left Menu

After an opening match nailbiter Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 03:14 IST
After an opening match nailbiter Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions. Kerber had appeared headed for an early Flushing Meadows exit until coming back from a set down to see off Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3).

But the 16th-seeded German looked every bit the three-times Grand Slam winner she is on Thursday, speeding past the 76th ranked Ukrainian in 66 minutes to set up a meeting with American Sloane Stephens. The third-round clash will be an intriguing matchup between 2016 U.S. Open winner Kerber and 2017 champion Stephens.

With just a single ace Kerber did not overpower Kalinina but rather capitalised on almost every break chance, converting five-of-six opportunities while helped by five double faults from her opponent.

