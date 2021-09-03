Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - England players targeted with racial abuse - reports

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist 'monkey chants' aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

Soccer - Isak shows Spain the value of a genuine number nine

On a night that started so badly for Sweden, it did not take long for the value of having an out and out number nine in their team to become evident. Just 62 seconds after conceding to Spain, Alexander Isak latched on to Sergio Busquets's mistake to finish with aplomb and set Sweden on the way to a shock 2-1 victory in their World Cup qualifier.

Soccer - Late goals give Ecuador 2-0 win over Paraguay

Ecuador scored two late goals to beat Paraguay 2-0 on Thursday, a result that keeps them firmly in the running for an automatic qualifying spot for Qatar 2022. The Andean side bounced back from a poor Copa America, where they did not win any of their five games, with two late goals against an unambitious Paraguayan side.

Soccer - Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Soccer-Sweden hand Spain first WC qualifying defeat since 1993

Sweden recovered from a goal down to hand Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat for 28 years with a shock 2-1 victory on Thursday. Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson produced sumptuous finishes to cancel out Carlos Soler's early goal for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists and move Sweden top of Group B.

Tennis - U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the U.S. Open on Friday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - Kerber sails through to set up battle of former champions

After an opening match nailbiter Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions. Kerber had appeared headed for an early Flushing Meadows exit until coming back from a set down to see off Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3).

Golf - Reed back in action, feared for his life during hospital stay

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed returned to action at the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday in Atlanta after a recent hospital stay for bilateral pneumonia that he revealed left him fearing for his life. After playing his first competitive round in 25 days, Reed spent plenty of time during his post-round news conference at East Lake discussing an illness that resulted in a week-long stay at a Houston hospital.

Soccer - Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier

Substitute Fernando Saucedo scored a stunning late goal to give home side Bolivia a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their World Cup qualifier in La Paz on Thursday. Colombia had not lost to Bolivia for 10 games and they will feel aggrieved at not leaving with all three points after taking the lead in the 69th minute when Roger Martinez cut in from the right and slipped the ball into the far corner of the net.

Soccer-Germany grind out 2-0 qualifying win over Liechtenstein

New Germany coach Hansi Flick got his reign off to a winning start as Timo Werner and Leroy Sane scored in a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in their World Cup Group J qualifier on Thursday, but once again the Germans struggled in front of goal.

Former assistant Flick took over following Germany's Euro 2020 exit after a 2-0 last-16 defeat by England and the departure of manager Joachim Loew, but the inconsistency that has been his side's hallmark of late remained.

