Rugby-All Blacks go for triple Barrett assault on Australia

The Ardie Savea-captained All Blacks have also reinstated Anton Lienert-Brown at centre after his recovery from injury, pushing Rieko Ioane onto the wing. Brad Weber has beaten out TJ Perenara for the starting scrumhalf position vacated by Aaron Smith.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:17 IST
Beauden Barrett and brothers Jordie and Scott have all been picked in the All Blacks' starting 15 to play Australia in Perth on Sunday in the Rugby Championship. Beauden, as expected, has replaced the absent Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf, with Scott replacing lock and captain Sam Whitelock.

Jordie has been promoted in place of Damian McKenzie at fullback for the match at Perth Stadium. The Ardie Savea-captained All Blacks have also reinstated Anton Lienert-Brown at centre after his recovery from injury, pushing Rieko Ioane onto the wing.

Brad Weber has beaten out TJ Perenara for the starting scrumhalf position vacated by Aaron Smith. Smith, Whitelock and Mo'unga have stayed behind in New Zealand while waiting the births of their children.

New Zealand thrashed Australia 57-22 at Eden Park last month in the first round of the Rugby Championship. Matchday squad:

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Ardie Savea (capt), 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower. Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-George Bridge

