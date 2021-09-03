Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins bronze in 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

03-09-2021
Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. This is Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week.

Avani was at the fourth position at the end of the kneeling round with a score of 149.5 points. The 19-year-old Indian athlete slipped into the sixth position following the conclusion of the prone round. After shot 30, Avani had 303.4 points.

Avani then moved to fifth position as she started the elimination round on a high. Continuing her good run, the Indian athlete then moved to fourth position at the end of two series in the standing position. In the final few minutes, Avani registered a perfect score to clinch a bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Avani reached the finals of the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event after finishing second in the qualification round. Avani shot a total of 388, 393 and 395 in Kneeling, Prone and Standing rounds respectively

Avani on Monday had created history by winning the gold medal. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani had finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. (ANI)

