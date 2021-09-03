Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Best ever performance at Games as Indian athletes equal overall tally of 12 medals

Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of Paralympics or Olympics. With the bronze medal on Friday, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:01 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Best ever performance at Games as Indian athletes equal overall tally of 12 medals
Avani Lekhara (Photo: Twitter/Saikhom Mirabai Chanu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of Paralympics or Olympics. With the bronze medal on Friday, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Interestingly, before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 12 medals in the showpiece events, having competed in 11 editions of the Games since its introduction in 1960.

"#IND at all previous #Paralympics - 12 medals. #IND at #Tokyo2020 alone - 12 medals (and counting). Simply brilliant," #Tokyo2020 for India tweeted. Avani had won gold earlier this week. Earlier in the day, athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final.

Paddler Bhavina Patel had opened India's tally in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. While, Avani, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold, Nishad Kumar, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver medals. Sundar Singh Gurjar, Singhraj Adhana and Sharad Kumar have won bronze for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

In the upcoming events, the Indian contingent is expected to win more medals as the athletes aim to end the Tokyo Paralympics on a high. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021