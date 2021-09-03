Left Menu

Rugby-England add Cockerill and Seibold to coaching staff

Former Leicester Tigers head coach Cockerill joins as forwards coach and will work alongside Matt Proudfoot, while Seibold, who most recently managed Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos, has been named defence coach. "We're two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup," Jones said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:06 IST
Rugby-England add Cockerill and Seibold to coaching staff
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Eddie Jones has added Richard Cockerill and Anthony Seibold to his coaching staff, England Rugby said on Friday. Former Leicester Tigers head coach Cockerill joins as forwards coach and will work alongside Matt Proudfoot, while Seibold, who most recently managed Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos, has been named defence coach.

"We're two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup," Jones said. "We've added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack. He's a former England player, has great coaching experience and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach.

"Anthony is a coach that I have had a relationship with since 2019 and have followed his career closely. He is a good coach and thinks deeply about the game." England next face Tonga on Nov. 6, Australia on Nov. 13, and South Africa on Nov. 20, with all three matches at Twickenham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021