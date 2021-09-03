Amandeep Drall placed 4th in Flumserberg Ladies Open

Amandeep Drall was placed fourth after a good second round while Vani Kapoor also ensured that she made the cut at the Flumserberg Ladies Open.

Amandeep, who shot 2-under 70 in the first round added a second round 69 to get to 5-under and was one shot behind the three co-leaders, Kristyna Napoleova (69-69), Katharina Muehlbaeur (71-67) and amateur Charlotte Beck (68 and 2-under through 14 holes).

Vani Kapoor (72-70) was tied-16th and also ensured final round action.

Two other Indians Durga Nittur, making her maiden appearance in Europe, and Asmitha Sathish also had a chance of making the cut. Durga after 74 in first round was 3-over through 16 in second to be 5-over for the tournament. Asmitha after 77 in first round was even par after 14 in second and was also 5-over. Pranavi Urs (80 and 2-over through 17) was one off the cut-line.

