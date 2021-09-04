HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times in GMT): 0203 DEFENDING CHAMPION OSAKA CRASHES OUT

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez upset defending champion Naomi Osaka 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to march into the fourth round. Earlier, Elise Mertens beat Ons Jabeur 6-3 7-5 in the third round.

2258 ALCARAZ KNOCKS OUT TSITSIPAS Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stunned Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 4-6 7-6(2) 0-6 7-6(5) to become the youngest men's player to reach the U.S. Open fourth round since Michael Chang (17) and Pete Sampras (18) in 1989.

He next meets Germany's Peter Gojowczyk who beat Henri Laaksonen 3-6 6-3 6-1 6-4. 2211 KERBER COMES FROM BEHIND TO BEAT STEPHENS

Former champion Angelique Kerber made a slow start before battling past 2017 winner Sloane Stephens 5-7 6-2 6-3. Earlier, Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina strolled into the next round with a 6-4 6-2 win over Daria Kasatkina. 2111 EVANS OUTLASTS POPYRIN

Briton Dan Evans, the 24th seed, clawed his way back from two sets down to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(1) and set up a fourth-round meeting with Daniil Medvedev. 1951 MEDVEDEV ADVANCES IN STYLE

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, handed Spain's Pablo Andujar a bagel en route to a dominant 6-0 6-4 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round. 1834 MUGURUZA DOWNS BATTLING AZARENKA

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain was made to work hard for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over three-times finalist Victoria Azarenka in a battle between former Grand Slam champions. In the fourth round, she will take on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova who eased past Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4 6-2.

1737 HALEP QUELLS RYBAKINA CHALLENGE Simona Halep, the 12th seed, edged a tight first set and surrendered the second before finding her groove to beat big-serving Kazakh Elena Rybakina 7-6(11) 4-6 6-3.

1505 PLAY UNDERWAY Play got underway at Flushing Meadows where 12th seed Simona Halep is up against Kazakhstan's big-serving Elena Rybakina. Defending champion Naomi Osaka takes on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men's third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz later in the day session, while second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on another Spaniard, Pablo Andujar. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

