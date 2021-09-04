Left Menu

Sports Minister felicitates Mariyappan on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who was disappointed at not winning a gold.Mariyappan, who won a gold in 2016 Rio Paralympics, bagged a silver this time around in T42 category with a best jump of 1.86m.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:34 IST
Sports Minister felicitates Mariyappan on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who was disappointed at not winning a gold.

Mariyappan, who won a gold in 2016 Rio Paralympics, bagged a silver this time around in T42 category with a best jump of 1.86m. Another Indian, Sharad Kumar took the bronze with a best jump of 1.83m. ''Mariyyapan has made the country proud with his performance in Rio and now in Tokyo. I congratulate him and take this occasion to congratulate all our para athletes for their fantastic performance,'' Thakur said in a statement.

Mariyappan, on his part, said: ''I had expected to win a gold for India but due to the weather conditions on the day of the event, I could not fulfil that dream. I am confident that in Paris I will win a gold for the country again.'' The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021