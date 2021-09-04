Left Menu

FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC nominated for Best Internationalisation Strategy by the WFS Awards

FC Bengaluru United and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla FC have been nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the prestigious World Football Summit Awards.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:18 IST
FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC nominated for Best Internationalisation Strategy by the WFS Awards
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Bengaluru United and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla FC have been nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the prestigious World Football Summit Awards. The two clubs have been nominated for the award alongside LaLiga outfit Valencia CF and Premier League team Everton FC.

The winner of the Best Internationalisation Strategy award, presented by Deloitte, will be announced on September 9 and will receive the trophy during a ceremony on day one of WFS Europe at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on September 22. Since their inception in 2018, FC Bengaluru United have been on a robust growth trajectory, both on and off the field. They impressed with a strong showing in the I-League Qualifiers in 2020, and earlier this year, were crowned BDFA Super Division League Champions.

In what is a strong testimony to their growing process, FC Bengaluru United have been invited to participate in the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, beginning in the first week of September in Kolkata, along with other top-flight Indian football clubs. The club has also garnered praise for their holistic vision of promoting the sport right from the grassroots. In January this year, FC Bengaluru United announced their partnership with LaLiga giants Sevilla FC, a five-year agreement, which focuses on technological innovation, development and projects in the sport as well as increasing the Spanish football club's footprint in one of the world's most vibrant and rapidly growing football markets.

"We are extremely excited and honoured to be nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the World Football Summit Awards," said Gaurav Manchanda, FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports Founder. Sevilla FC president Jose Castro was delighted with the nomination: "It is clear that we are taking the right steps in terms of internationalisation. Partnering with FC Bengaluru United meant our entry into the Indian market, which we had set as a strategic objective within our international expansion plan, and now this prestigious nomination clearly endorses our commitment to international growth." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021