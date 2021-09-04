Amandeep Drall finishes 4th at Flumserberg; Vani 16th

Amandeep Drall drilled in three birdies in the last six holes for a one-under 71 that helped her finish Tied-4th at the Flumserberg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, here. Amandeep earlier had rounds of 70-69 and totalled 6-under 210.

Vani Kapoor was the next best Indian at 2-under 214 after a final round of even-par 72 that placed her Tied 16th. Durga Nittur, making her first appearance on the LETAS series, shot even-par 72 and was T-54 at 7-over 223, while Asmitha Sathish (77) was T-58.

Nina Pegova of Russia rallied from behind with a final round of 65 and then beat amateur Charlotte Back of Germany in a play-off. Both players finished regulation 54 holes in 11-under 205. England's Lila May Humphreys (64) was sole third at 10-under, while five players including Amandeep Drall were tied fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)