Amandeep Drall finishes 4th at Flumserberg; Vani 16th

Amandeep Drall drilled in three birdies in the last six holes for a one-under 71 that helped her finish Tied-4th at the Flumserberg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, here. Englands Lila May Humphreys 64 was sole third at 10-under, while five players including Amandeep Drall were tied fourth.

PTI | Flumserberg | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:13 IST
Amandeep Drall finishes 4th at Flumserberg; Vani 16th
Amandeep Drall drilled in three birdies in the last six holes for a one-under 71 that helped her finish Tied-4th at the Flumserberg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, here. Amandeep earlier had rounds of 70-69 and totalled 6-under 210.

Vani Kapoor was the next best Indian at 2-under 214 after a final round of even-par 72 that placed her Tied 16th. Durga Nittur, making her first appearance on the LETAS series, shot even-par 72 and was T-54 at 7-over 223, while Asmitha Sathish (77) was T-58.

Nina Pegova of Russia rallied from behind with a final round of 65 and then beat amateur Charlotte Back of Germany in a play-off. Both players finished regulation 54 holes in 11-under 205. England's Lila May Humphreys (64) was sole third at 10-under, while five players including Amandeep Drall were tied fourth.

