HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six
1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari.
- Country:
- United States
Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 1610 ANDREESCU CRUSHES MINNEN
Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu swept aside Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in 67 minutes to cruise into the fourth round. The 2019 champion will next face Petra Kvitova or Maria Sakkari. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session.
READ MORE: Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport
Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open, plans to take break from the sport Alcaraz upsets Tsitsipas to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Tiafoe stuns Rublev to move into U.S. Open last-16 Sabalenka sets up U.S. Open clash against doubles partner Mertens
Osaka to take break, brings more concern over mental health struggles 'Everyone suddenly is against me': Tsitsipas defiant on U.S. Open exit
Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win Flawless Sakkari faces Kvitova test in U.S. Open third round
Chatty fan was like having Aussie cricketer Paine behind me, says Evans Newlyweds Svitolina and Monfils enjoying healthy competition on tour
Halep outlasts Rybakina in three-set thriller at U.S. Open Muguruza beats Azarenka to reach U.S. Open fourth round
At the U.S. Open, that voice yelling 'Out!' comes from a computer U.S. Open order of play on Saturday
(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open
Tennis-Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open
Tennis-Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of US Open title defence
Tennis-Osaka's uneven play casts shadow over latest U.S. Open bid
US OPEN 2021: Djokovic, Osaka demand much of the attention