HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 1610 ANDREESCU CRUSHES MINNEN

Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu swept aside Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in 67 minutes to cruise into the fourth round. The 2019 champion will next face Petra Kvitova or Maria Sakkari. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session.

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

