HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 0143 OPELKA ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS, SHAPOVALOV UPSET

American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka hit 21 aces en route to a 7-6(5) 6-3 6-4 victory over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Grandstand. South African Lloyd Harris upset seventh seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 in just over two hours.

0125 ROGERS STUNS BARTY Local hope Shelby Rogers pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far with a 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) victory over Australian top seed Ash Barty.

2305 PLISKOVA BEATS TOMLJANOVIC IN STRAIGHT SETS Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova made quick work of Ajla Tomljanovic, beating the Australian 6-3 6-2. Pliskova sent down 20 aces and raced through the match without dropping serve.

2150 SINNER SEES OFF MONFILS Italy's Jannik Sinner came through a gruelling five-setter against Frenchman Gael Monfils, winning 7-6(1) 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-4 to reach the last 16 for the first time.

2140 SWIATEK SURVIVES KONTAVEIT TEST Poland's Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed, was pushed to three sets by Estonian Anett Kontaveit, but rallied to reach the fourth round with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory.

Both players smashed six aces apiece, but Kontaveit made 35 unforced errors to hand Swiatek the upper hand in the close contest. 2130 DJOKOVIC BATTLES PAST NISHIKORI

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam and 21st major title with a battling 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over former finalist Kei Nishikori. 2010 RADUCANU BLITZES SORRIBES TORMO

British teenager Emma Raducanu dismantled Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-1 in just 70 minutes to book a second consecutive Grand Slam fourth round berth, after her run to the last-16 at Wimbledon in July. 1855 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST IVASHKA IN FIVE SETS

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini came through his first five-setter of the tournament against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3. The Italian sixth seed fired 27 aces and won 84% of his first-serve points as he wrapped up the match in three hours 46 minutes.

1830 ANDREESCU ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH TENNIS "I think with anything you're passionate about, it's always a love/hate relationship, because you want that thing so bad all the time, you want to be perfect. In my case, it's tennis," said Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

"A lot of the times it can be difficult when things don't go your way. You get injured or Naomi (Osaka) had to deal with a lot with like media, social media, all that stuff. I think that's part of the game..." 1750 BENCIC SCORES ROUTINE WIN OVER PEGULA

Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Flushing Meadows in 2019, eased past local hope Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-4. 1730 SAKKARI DOWNS KVITOVA TO SET UP ANDREESCU CLASH

Greece's Maria Sakkari caused a minor upset by taking out Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round and set up a meeting with 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who swept aside Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session.

