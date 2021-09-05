SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, Day 4

Scoreboard on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England.

India 1st Innings: 191 England 1st Innings: 290 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 270/3) Rohit Sharma c C Woakes b O Robinson 127 KL Rahul c J Bairstow b J Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c M Ali b O Robinson 61 Virat Kohli c C Overton b M Ali 44 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b C Woakes 17 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b C Woakes 0 Rishabh Pant c and b M Ali 50 Shardul Thakur c C Overton b J Root 60 Umesh Yadav c M Ali b C Overton 25 Jasprit Bumrah c M Ali b C Woakes 24 Mohammed Siraj not out 3 Extras (LB-7, NB-2) 9 Total (all out in 148.2 overs) 466 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237, 4-296, 5-296, 6-312, 7-412, 8-414, 9-450 Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-105-2, Chris Woakes 32-8-83-3, Craig Overton 18.2-3-58-1, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1. England 2nd Innings Rory Burns batting 31 Haseeb Hameed batting 43 Extras (lb-1, nb-2) 3 Total (For no loss in 32 Ov) 77 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 6-2-13-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-3-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 13-4-28-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-24-0.

