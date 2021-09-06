Left Menu

Soccer-Sport miss chance to leave relegation zone with 0-0 draw

Sport missed a chance to escape Brazil's Serie A relegation zone on Sunday when they drew 0-0 away at mid-table Athletico Paranaense. Athletico are eighth with 24 points from 18 games.

Reuters | Curitiba | Updated: 06-09-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 04:53 IST
Soccer-Sport miss chance to leave relegation zone with 0-0 draw
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Sport missed a chance to escape Brazil's Serie A relegation zone on Sunday when they drew 0-0 away at mid-table Athletico Paranaense. The visitors secured an important point in spite of playing the last 23 minutes with 10 men after Hernanes was sent off.

Mikael hit the post for Sport in stoppage time but the game ended goalless to leave Sport in 18th place in the 20-team Serie A, with 17 points after 19 games. Athletico are eighth with 24 points from 18 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021