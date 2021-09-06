Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim doesn't want to keep wickets anymore in T20Is, says coach Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has revealed that Mushfiqur Rahim does not want to do wicketkeeping in the shortest format of the game anymore.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-09-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 09:36 IST
B'desh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has revealed that Mushfiqur Rahim does not want to do wicketkeeping in the shortest format of the game anymore. Domingo's revelation came after Bangladesh's defeat in the third T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

"There has been a change in plans. Initially, after speaking to Mushy, he was going to keep after the second game. But he told me he probably doesn't want to keep wicket in T20s anymore, so we have to move on. I don't think Mushfiqur's desire to keep in this format is great anymore. We have to focus on Nurul Hasan Sohan, and let him do those duties going into the competition," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying. Mushfiqur is yet to come out in the open and reveal his side of the story on why he does not want to don the wicketkeeping gloves in the shortest format of the game.

Spinner Ajaz Patel's four-wicket haul helped New Zealand defend 128 and defeat Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. With this win, New Zealand registered their first win of the series and the five-game series stands at 2-1 in favour of Bangladesh. The fourth T20I will now be played on Wednesday.

Chasing 129, no Bangladesh batter got going and the top-scorer was Mushfiqur Rahim as he played a knock of 20 runs. The Bangladesh innings folded inside 19.4 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

