IPL 2021: AB de Villiers to join RCB camp in Dubai later today

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Head Operations and the head coach has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers will be arriving in Dubai later today.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 10:43 IST
RCB wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Head Operations and the head coach has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers will be arriving in Dubai later today. He also said Glenn Maxwell will join the team bubble 2-3 days later while all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will join by September 10.

"ABD is at the airport now, so he will be on his way, Maxwell will join us in 2-3 days, Kyle will join us on September 10," said Hesson in a video posted on the YouTube channel of RCB. Last week, RCB confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to an impending finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise, has been named as a replacement.

Ahead of the resumption of Season 14 of the IPL, RCB announced changes to the squad as the team gears up for the action in the UAE this September. RCB head coach Simon Katich has stepped down due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

Another Sri Lankan, Dushmantha Chameera confirmed his place on the Banglore side. The fast bowler replaces Daniel Sams. Tim David who is no stranger to the T20 format replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season. Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

