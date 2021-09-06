Left Menu

Soccer-PSG sign two-year deal with fashion house Dior

Paris St Germain said on Monday they had signed a two-year partnership deal with fashion house Christian Dior. PSG said Dior would design their official wardrobe, and that the partnership marked the first time Dior had signed a deal in this way with a sports club. Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men's collections, had designed a series of new creations for the PSG team for the next two seasons, added PSG.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:55 IST
Soccer-PSG sign two-year deal with fashion house Dior
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain said on Monday they had signed a two-year partnership deal with fashion house Christian Dior. PSG said Dior would design their official wardrobe, and that the partnership marked the first time Dior had signed a deal in this way with a sports club.

Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men's collections, had designed a series of new creations for the PSG team for the next two seasons, added PSG. Until the Dior deal, PSG had a clothing partnership with Germany's Hugo Boss. PSG have one of the most potent attacking forces in club soccer, with new signing Lionel Messi linking up with Brazil's Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe.

A six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or, Messi joined from Barcelona and made his Ligue 1 debut late last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021