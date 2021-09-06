Left Menu

Parts of Rajaji Tiger Reserve opened for round-the-year safari

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:35 IST
Parts of Rajaji Tiger Reserve opened for round-the-year safari
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand have been opened for round-the-year safari on the lines of some Corbett Tiger Reserve ranges, officials said on Monday.

Tourists visiting Rajaji can now go on wildlife safari from Satyanarayan Mandir to Kasro throughout the year, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag said.

''The decision will give a boost to tourism, besides giving relief to safari operators who have been hit hard financially by the Covid pandemic,'' he said.

Other people whose livelihoods are connected with it will also benefit immensely from the decision, Suhag said.

Safari operators of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and people's representatives of the area had recently written to Suhag, requesting him to open parts of the reserve for round-the-year safari on the lines of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Five ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve – Garjia, Bijrani, Dhara-Jhirna, Dhela, and Pakhron – were opened for a round-the-year safari in June.

Revenues of both Rajaji and Corbett Tiger reserves in Uttarakhand have been hit badly by the pandemic. Measures like this will help offset the impact, Suhag said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021