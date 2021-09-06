Left Menu

Soccer-Pele in hospital but no cause for concern, his manager says

The Globo news site said Pele was undergoing routine examinations in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital when the undisclosed issue was detected. Pele’s business manager Joe Fraga said there was no cause for concern. In an Instagram message accompanied by a smiling picture of the three-times World Cup winner, Pele wrote: “Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:33 IST
Former Brazil soccer great Pele has been in hospital for six days with an undisclosed health problem but the 80-year-old is not seriously ill, an advisor to the former Santos and New York Cosmos forward told Reuters on Monday. The Globo news site said Pele was undergoing routine examinations in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital when the undisclosed issue was detected.

Pele's business manager Joe Fraga said there was no cause for concern. "Full battery of tests/scans/colonoscopy/blood etc," Fraga wrote in a message. "He doesn't do everything in one day."

The scare came a few days after Pele was forced to refute reports he had fainted. In an Instagram message accompanied by a smiling picture of the three-times World Cup winner, Pele wrote: "Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday!"

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

