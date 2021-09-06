Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:00 IST
Former Brazil soccer great Pele underwent surgery on Saturday to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a social media post on Monday by the sports legend, who has been in hospital for six days.
"Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon," the posting said. "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week."
