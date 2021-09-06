Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Former Brazil soccer great Pele underwent surgery on Saturday to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a social media post on Monday by the sports legend, who has been in hospital for six days.

"Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon," the posting said. "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week."

