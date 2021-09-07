Left Menu

National camp to finally start on September 8, feeling very happy: Dipa Karmakar

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 07-09-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 08:10 IST
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India gymnast Dipa Karmakar has said that she is feeling very good that the national camp is finally going to start on September 8 and she wishes to give her best performance in order to fine-tune her skills. It is a proud moment for Tripura as for the first time in its history four female gymnasts from the state are going to participate at the senior national camp at Delhi. From this, camp selection for the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be held in Kitakyushu, Japan and South Asia Championship will take place.

"After a long time, our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 and will last till October 17. In between, there will be trials for World Championships and South Asian Championships. After a long time, we will get to experience a camp and seniors will also be there. We are 16-members and of them, 4 are from Tripura we all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir, I am feeling very good, I just wish to give my best performance and I urge everyone to pray for us," Dipa told reporters. On Monday Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated all four selected gymnasts which included Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her juniors Ashmita Paul, Priyanka Dasgupta, Pratistha Samanta. All of them have been taking coaching under coach Bisweshar Nandi who was also felicitated by the CM in his office on Monday along with his students. Deb conveyed his best wishes to the gymnasts and appreciated Dipa and her guru for inspiring the other three gymnasts of the state.

He added that earlier there was not much facility for Dipa to take training here and so she had to go to Delhi along with her coach but the present government along with TATA has made all arrangements for her training in the state and the results are showing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

