Eng vs Ind: Visitors know how to fight back, all credit to them, says Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that credit needs to be given to Virat Kohli-led Team India as they know how to fight back from difficult situations. Silverwood's remarks came after India registered a 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval to gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. India was bowled out for 191 in the first innings, but still, the visitors managed to register a thrilling win.

"If we're being truthful, I would like to have gone further past them at that point, that's going to be the opportunity to really put pressure on the Indians. We failed to do that so it's something we'll reflect on in the dressing room and talk about amongst ourselves," Silverwood told Sky Sports, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "It would have been great to go maybe 190 past them and really pile the pressure on, but again credit to the Indians, they know how to fight back," he added.

Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors defeat England. This is also India's first win in Oval in 50 years. With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5.

Shardul, who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, also dazzled with the ball as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion later. Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory. (ANI)

