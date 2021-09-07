Motor racing-Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
George Russell will race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finland's Valtteri Bottas whose move to Alfa Romeo was announced on Monday.
