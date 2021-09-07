Soccer-Spurs chairman Levy elected to ECA executive board

Left Menu

Levy will be joined by Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid CEOs Alessandro Antonello and Miguel Angel Gil as the other new members on the board of the body that represents interests of professional clubs in Europe. Levy and Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano had been in the race to replace Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who stepped down in April after signing up for the breakaway European Super League.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been elected to the executive board of the European Club Association (ECA), the body said on Tuesday. Levy will be joined by Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid CEOs Alessandro Antonello and Miguel Angel Gil as the other new members on the board of the body that represents interests of professional clubs in Europe.

Levy and Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano had been in the race to replace Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who stepped down in April after signing up for the breakaway European Super League. Spurs, Atletico and Inter were among nine out of 12 clubs that were suspended from the ECA for joining the league but were reinstated last month after the project collapsed following criticism from fans and other stakeholders.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, however, are still committed to the idea of a Super League and are involved in a legal dispute with UEFA, with Barca president Joan Laporta saying earlier on Tuesday that "the project is alive".

