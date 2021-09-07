Ice hockey-NWHL rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation ahead of seventh season

The National Women's Hockey League will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) as part of a re-branding effort that reflects the skill of its athletes as opposed to their gender, it said on Tuesday. The six-team PHF billed the change as "No Labels, No Limits" and said the new name was inspired by empowerment, gender equity and inclusivity with respect to differences in the gender identities of its players and league stakeholders.

"The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve to be recognized for their abilities and to be empowered as equals in sport," PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a news release. "This league has come a long way since its inception in 2015 and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth."

The league's new logo is a black and white scheme featuring three stars that form the silhouette of a crown atop the PHF acronym. Metropolitan Riveters captain Madison Packer, who has been a member of the league since its inaugural season, applauded the move.

"From an opportunity standpoint, it's huge," said Packer. "I understand and appreciate not having to define ourselves as female athletes anymore. Now we are defining players based on skill and what they bring to the game. This is about recognizing that regardless of gender, athletes are talented."

The PHF's 2021-22 season begins on Nov. 6.

