SC East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, name Manuel Diaz as new head coach

SC East Bengal on Wednesday announced that they have parted ways with head coach Robbie Fowler. Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, Robbie took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition in the Indian Super League. Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz has been named as the new head coach for the 2021-22 season. Red and Gold brigade finished ninth last season with just three wins in the club's first-ever season in the Indian Super League.

With over 20 years of coaching experience, including a significant period of time in the Real Madrid C.F. setup, Manolo brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mentality. The 53-year-old has an overall win rate of 41.77 per cent over 328 matches coached in his two-decade career and a 46.66 win rate in his latest stint at Real Madrid Castilla (2018-19).

"In Madrid, we say 'Winning is in our DNA'. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club," Manolo said. "Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans." (ANI)

