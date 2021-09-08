The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated copy on selection of Indian team for ICC World T20.

*A story on former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni being named mentor of Indian team for T20 World Cup.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WT20-TEAM Ashwin included in India's T20 World Cup squad New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Wednesday included in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

SPO-CRI-ECB-IND-SERIES India to play three-match T20I and ODI series in England next July London, Sep 8 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will play six white-ball matches against England in July next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced as it unveiled its international home fixtures for 2022.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD RANKINGS Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ROOT We will get better at Test cricket by playing more on surfaces like we saw at Oval: Root Manchester, Sep 8 (PTI) His team ended up on the losing side but England captain Joe Root believes that the pitch for the Oval Test against India was a ''brilliant example'' of a good Test track and he would like to see more of these during the home season and the county circuit.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-FITNESS Shami fit to play in Manchester; medical team monitoring Rohit, Pujara By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Veteran India speedster Mohammed Shami has recovered from his niggles and is fit to play the final Test against England in Manchester, starting September 10.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-WOOD India's batting is 'world class', need to be right on the money: Wood Manchester, Sep 8 (PTI) India have a 'world-class' batting line-up and bowlers will have to be right on the money to avoid being punished, England pacer Mark Wood said on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and final Test here.

SPO-CRI-WARNE Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli: Warne Melbourne, Sep 8 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne has heaped praises on Virat Kohli, saying he has instilled self-belief in his team and hoped that the Indian skipper continues to play for a long time as it augurs well for Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MISHRA Amit Mishra recounts battle against COVID-19, looks forward to IPL resumption Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Leg-spinner Amit Mishra is glad that he is back to full fitness after a rather slow recovery from COVID-19 that pretty much cut him off from the outside world.

SPO-PARALYMICS-BAD-SUHAS-INTERVIEW Multi-tasker Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj says his Paralympic silver shows sports and academics can co-exist By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) It's a misconception that sports and academics cannot be pursued simultaneously, says Noida District Magistrate and Paralympic silver medal-winning shuttler Suhas Yathiraj, basking in the glory of his unparalleled achievements which he credited to the inspiring role played by his late father.

SPO-OLY-WINTER-KESHAVAN Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan says athletes resorting to crowd funding due to lack of funds New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian luger Shiva Keshavan has drawn attention of the government towards the plight of the country's 2022 Winter Olympics aspirants, saying they have resorted to crowd funding due to lack of financial support.

SPO-GOLF-JEEV-VISA India's Jeev Milkha Singh becomes first golfer in world to be granted 10-year Dubai Golden Visa Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh has become the first professional golfer in the world to receive the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport.

SPO-AWARDS-COMMITTEE Devendra Jhajharia, Venkatesh Prasad named in National Sports Awards selection committee New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Three-time Paralympic medal-winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, and ex-world champion boxer L Sarita Devi have been named in the selection committee for this year's National Sports Awards.

SPO-AWARDS-LD DOPE Dope violators eligible for national sports honours if ban period served: sports ministry New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The sports ministry has made dope-tainted athletes and coaches eligible for the National Sports Awards provided they have completed their ban periods, a decision that will benefit the likes of boxer Amit Panghal, whose ''inadvertent'' violation in 2012 has denied him a shot at the honours.

SPO-FOOT-SCEB-LD COACH SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Wednesday appointed former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the club's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

SPO-WREST-VINESH-SURGERY Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-MINISTER-LD FELICITATION Sports Minister felicitates triumphant Paralympians, hopes for better show in 2024 New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday felicitated the 17medal-winners from the Tokyo Paralympics, saying he expects them to shatter more records in the 2024 Paris Games after raising the bar with a stupendous performance this time.

SPO-CHESS-OLYMPIAD-IND India register bright start in Online Chess Olympiad Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Viswanathan Anand-led Indian team made a positive start on the opening day of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Wednesday, beating Egypt and Sweden but shared honours with France.

