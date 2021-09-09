Soccer-Fornals and Torres goals give Spain victory in Kosovo

Goals from Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres earned Spain a 2-0 victory away to Kosovo in World Cup qualifying Group B on Wednesday and dragged them back into automatic qualification contention. Fornals produced a fine near-post finish from the angle on 32 minutes after smart build-up play from Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata.

Spain's high backline was put under severe pressure by the hosts and they were indebted to profligate finishing before Torres sealed the win in the 90th minute from a counter-attack. Luis Enrique's side moved clear at the top of the group on 13 points from six games, four ahead of Sweden who have played two matches fewer.

Greece defeated Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday to move into third place on six points.

