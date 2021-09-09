Left Menu

Soccer-Nice docked points, face Marseille in replay after crowd trouble

Nice have been docked two points, one of which is suspended, and their French Ligue 1 match with Marseille will be replayed in a neutral location without fans present after it was abandoned amid crowd trouble last month, the LFP said https://www.lfp.fr/Articles/DISCIPLINE/2021/09/08/commission-de-discipline-les-decisions-du-8-septembre on Wednesday.

Nice supporters threw water bottles as Marseille were about to take a corner and, after visiting forward Dimitri Payet hurled one back at them, a full scale brawl ensued when some of the fans rushed onto the field.

