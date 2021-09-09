Left Menu

Tennis-Rock-solid Sakkari reaches U.S. Open semi-final

The 17th seed kept up her assault in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game as 2016 runner-up Pliskova failed to match her intensity. Pliskova, runner-up at Wimbledon this year, committed three double faults and 20 unforced errors in the match before Sakkari wrapped things up in one hour and 22 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 06:47 IST
Maria Sakkari was lost for words after breaking down Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the semi-final of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces. The 17th seed kept up her assault in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game as 2016 runner-up Pliskova failed to match her intensity.

Pliskova, runner-up at Wimbledon this year, committed three double faults and 20 unforced errors in the match before Sakkari wrapped things up in one hour and 22 minutes. "I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," an elated Sakkari said.

The Greek had shown no signs of fatigue despite coming through a three hour, 30 minute fourth-round battle with former champion Bianca Andreescu which wrapped up on Tuesday at 2:13 a.m. in New York, the latest finish to a women's singles match at the hardcourt major. She will need all her energy in her semi-final against British teen Emma Raducanu, who has not dropped a set since arriving at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier.

"Emma -- she's had a great run," said Sakkari. "But I trust myself, I trust my game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

